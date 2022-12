Not Available

For the first time ever in this country, 16- and 17-year-olds have been given the right to vote and nearly 100,000 have registered to take part in the referendum on Scottish independence. Ida in Morar, Brandon in Cumbernauld, Natalie from Glasgow, David in Dumfries and Halima, born in Nigeria but now living in Dundee, all reveal the issues that concern them, from school to mental health and the frustrations of being 16