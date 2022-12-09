Not Available

Kiyaan Roy's bestselling erotica novel gifts him a life that appears as perfect as a dream. However, the deepest corners of his heart desire for a different kind of pleasure; a wild pleasure that comes with pain. One day he realizes that someone has been watching him and knows his secret. Someone, who is equally obsessed with the pleasure in pain. Surprised at his luck and tempted by the opportunity, he sets out to explore his dark fantasies with her. But things turn out to be wilder than his imagination and he ends up at the verge of losing everything he ever had-right from his reputation and career, to his family and fiancée. Will Kiyaan be able to reclaim his perfect life, or lose it all in this chase for the thrill in pain?