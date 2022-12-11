Not Available

Bel-Air

  • Drama

Studio

Universal Television

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Jabari BanksWill
Adrian HolmesPhillip Banks
Cassandra FreemanVivian Banks
Olly SholotanCarlton Banks
Coco JonesHilary Banks
Akira AkbarAshley Banks

