Not Available

Beleza Pura is a Brazilian soap opera produced and broadcast by Rede Globo from February, 18 to September 12, 2007, with a total of 179 chapters. It replaced Sete Pecados, by Walcyr Carrasco at the 19h timeslot. It was written by the newcomer Andrea Maltarolli and co-written by Emanoel Jacobina, Ricardo Hoffstetter, Daisy Chaves, Flávia Bessone, and João Brandão, with text supervision by Silvio de Abreu, and general direction by Rogério Gomes.