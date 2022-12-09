Not Available

Belgravia

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Carnival Films

A tale of secrets and scandals set in 1840s London a time when the upper echelons of society had just begun to rub shoulders with the emerging industrial nouveau riche. The story begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, when the Duchess of Richmond throws a party in Brussels for the Duke of Wellington.

Cast

Harriet WalterCaroline, Countess of Brockenhurst
Alice EveSusan Trenchard
Tamsin GreigAnne Trenchard
Philip GlenisterJames Trenchard
Tom WilkinsonPeregrine, Earl of Brockenhurst

View Full Cast >

Images