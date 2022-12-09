A tale of secrets and scandals set in 1840s London a time when the upper echelons of society had just begun to rub shoulders with the emerging industrial nouveau riche. The story begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, when the Duchess of Richmond throws a party in Brussels for the Duke of Wellington.
|Harriet Walter
|Caroline, Countess of Brockenhurst
|Alice Eve
|Susan Trenchard
|Tamsin Greig
|Anne Trenchard
|Philip Glenister
|James Trenchard
|Tom Wilkinson
|Peregrine, Earl of Brockenhurst
View Full Cast >