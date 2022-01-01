Not Available

Belíssima is a Brazilian telenovela that was produced and aired by TV Globo between November 7, 2005 and July 8, 2006 as the "novel of the eight" of the station, with a total of 209 chapters. It was written by Sílvio de Abreu in collaboration with Sérgio Marques and Vinícius Vianna, directed by Flávia Lacerda, Gustavo Fernandez and Natália Grimberg, with the general direction of Carlos Araújo, Luiz Henrique Rios and Denise Saraceni. It was produced by Denise Saraceni core, with Carmen Righetto research. Featured Glória Pires, Fernanda Montenegro, Cláudia Abreu, Carolina Ferraz, Marcello Antony, Cláudia Raia, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Camila Pitanga, Alexandre Borges, Lima Duarte, Irene Ravache and Tony Ramos in the lead roles.