Bellamy is an Australian television series made by the Reg Grundy Organisation for the Ten Network in 1981. The series focused on a maverick cop named Steve Bellamy. His partner was Detective Mitchell. Recurring characters in the series were the disapproving Daley who appeared in 21 episodes, the forensics technician Clem who was in 15 of the episodes. Adam Garnett as Ginger, a street-wise child who befriended Bellamy, appeared in six early episodes but was phased-out of the series. Later in the run Tom Richards appeared as Detective Burns over five episodes. In the story Burns was ultimately revealed to be corrupt. The series was noticeably more violent than previous Australian police series such as those made by Crawford Productions during the 1970s. Bellamy attracted only mediocre ratings and was shifted around the schedules several times. The series was not renewed beyond the initial series of 26 one-hour episodes.