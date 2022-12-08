Not Available

"Belle's" is centered around widower William "Big Bill" Cooper who owns and operates his family's upscale soul food restaurant in Atlanta. In addition to running the restaurant, Bill must deal with his two headstrong daughters: Jill, the sensible hardworking manager of Belle's who also juggles being a single mom; and Loreta, a stylish, self-absorbed prima donna whose ambitions alternate between a career in the music business and finding a rich husband. And if that isn't challenging enough, Bill must deal with the temperamental chef at Belle's who also happens to be his thorn-in-the-side sister-in-law, Gladys. Rounding out the family is cousin Maurice, the irresponsible bartender and self-proclaimed ladies' man who is always in hot water; and Jill's savvy tween daughter Pam, who seems to be the only one who has a handle on everyone and everything that happens.