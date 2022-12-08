Not Available

Eddie Russell is going to change the way America experiences pub food. He's on a pilgrimage to enlighten the cooks, barkeeps and grillers of the nation's watering holes that today's bar food can and should be both delicious and sophisticated. Answering the call from a desperate employee, Eddie swoops in, learns about the establishment's clientele, tastes what is served in the bar and comes up with new, innovative, enticing bar foods that won't break the budget, but will do just the opposite and bring in more dollars than the traditional — and, yes, boring — fare.