Below Deck is heading down under to Australia for its first season launching on Peacock. BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER will showcase the upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht. The long hours and high stress of catering to the wants and needs of their well-heeled guests above deck, while navigating the tension and politics of life below deck, are all part of the job. BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER will present a unique additional challenge to the yacht crew, as the main attractions of the region are not just on the water, but underwater. This season will feature scuba diving and underwater adventures in some of the most beautiful locations in the world, so the usual five-star service will be even more difficult for these adventurous yachties who will have access to a glamorous lifestyle and exotic perks that few people will ever experience.