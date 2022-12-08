Not Available

Ben and Steve: World Famous In

  • Comedy

Two of this country’s most loved comedians, Ben Hurley and Steve Wrigley, have joined forces to bring four comedy shows with a healthy injection of all things local. Ben and Steve have travelled the length of the country, bringing with them a host of special guests and guest comedians, delivering comedy to true heartland audiences. This is a show where local legends are the true stars – where the local legends take Ben and Steve out into their much loved towns and communities, and show them why they are World Famous In their eyes. This is a mix of live comedy, with a truly local flavor.

