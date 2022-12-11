Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones

Not Available

Host Molly Yeh challenges the ice cream makers to capture the essence of a celebrity or pop culture icon in a new and innovative ice cream flavor, inspired by the direction given from the celebrity themselves. In each episode, the competitors use a specially constructed ice cream lab on the Ben & Jerry’s factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont. After concocting their creations, the competitors hit the streets to have the public vote for their favorite flavor, with the winner earning immunity from elimination. Judges Jet and Ali Tila and Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Chris Rivard determine which competitor was the least successful, sending that ice cream maker home and that flavor to the infamous Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard.