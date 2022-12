Not Available

Rieko Natsume, a new lawyer who is eager to save people by law, is recommended by her senior lawyer Noriko to work under Bunsuke Inokari. Inokari, nicknamed court vandalism, is far from the image of a brilliant lawyer, and Rieko is stunned by the painful appearance of the stubble. Rieko was also surprised by Bunsuke Inokari's unconventional behavior in the defense of Nagai, a suspect who was arrested three months before the statute of limitations.