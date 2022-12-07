Not Available

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN is the story of one of the most remarkable and multi-talented human beings the world has ever known. An epic yarn spanning most of the 18th century, the three-part series follows Franklin's career from humble beginnings in Boston to international superstardom: first as a scientist and revolutionary, and then as a founding father and America's first diplomat to France. Drawing upon Franklin's own writings and those of his contemporaries, performed by actors, the narrative is set against a backdrop of breathtaking events in which Franklin played a central role: the age of Scientific Discovery, the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary war and the Constitutional Convention. Surprising, moving, and full of Franklin's own wit and wisdom, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN is the exuberant portrait of a true American original.