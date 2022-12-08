Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice

Not Available

The winters are brutal in Nome, Alaska, a frontier town in a world where few such curiosities remain. There's a new kind of gold rush going on here, and it's unlike any other. Daring gold miners set their sights on gold far beneath four feet of solid ice on the Bering Sea floor. Fierce conditions won't deter these gold-hungry men and woman, and after cutting through the ice to reach the black sea waters below, the adventure begins. Only an omnipresent fear of death and the physiological and psychological effects of cold water diving under solid ice, including hypothermia, hypoxia, hypercapnia, vertigo, and frostbite separate these miners from their fortunes.