Bernhard - Schavuit van Oranje is a four part series about more than just the turbulent life of the prince consort. An engaging drama about a man trying to escape a rigid life, finding his own path and surviving deep crises to find out what true love truely means. The story takes us from Soestdijk to German Reckenwalde, Berlin, London, Argentina and Canada. It paints a portrait of the world of the thirties of the twentieth century to the beginning of the twenty-first century.