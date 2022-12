Not Available

Legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein leads the famed Vienna Philharmonic through three of Ludwig van Beethoven's symphonies in this spectacular concert program released in tribute to Bernstein's 90th birthday. The pieces performed are "Symphony No.1 in C, Op.21," "Symphony No.8 in F, Op.93" and "Symphony No.9 in D minor, Op.125 -- 'Choral.'" As an added treat, Bernstein provides his insightful and educational commentary on each.