Bobby, Lola and Juliette are three extraordinary 10-year-old girls who lead seemingly normal lives. However, the trio work undercover as the "Berry Bees" for the Bee Intelligence Agency (B.I.A. for short), a secret agency that selected them to carry out special espionage missions. The girls, all code-named after some kind of berry, get gadgets from the head of the bureau, Mrs. Berry, every episode. Most of the time, the girls have to thwart the evil plans of returning villains like Tara Bytes, Mirage and the Greenthumbs. At the end of each episode, the villain escapes the confusion of fighting with the girls for one more day while things return to normal.