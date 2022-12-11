Not Available

Berry in the Big City will see Strawberry Shortcake leave her small town of Berryville to chase her baking dreams in Big Apple City. The series premiers as our ambitious baker moves in with her aunt, who helps her launch a food truck business in the city’s trendiest neighborhood. But getting her baking dreams off the ground in a brand-new city proves harder than Strawberry Shortcake initially imagined. Thankfully, she meets four girls who are also living out their food-centered entrepreneurial dreams.