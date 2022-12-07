Bert the Conqueror

Not Available

Bert comes to town an amateur and leaves a conqueror. Thrill-seeker Bert Kreischer takes viewers to the legendary events, competitions and adrenaline rushes that celebrate local culture. He experiences the most hilariously absurd, undeniably dangerous and hands-down insane challenges small-town America has to offer. Whether Bert's attempting to walk across "The Greasy Pole" in Gloucester, MA, catfish noodlin’ in Knoxville, TN, or taking on Cedar Point’s "Fearsome Foursome" roller-coaster challenge in Sandusky, OH, he'll stop at nothing to showcase what the locals do for fun. Best known as a comedian, Bert travels the country meeting the passionate people who participate in these backyard adventures, experiencing the annual traditions that rally small towns and screaming his lungs out on thrill rides across the country. Get ready to laugh.