Bespoke is an engaging, amusing, irreverent but ultimately thought provoking look at the rise of the handmade, bespoke, locally produced and artisanal. Writer and presenter Marcus Westbury takes us from Newcastle to New York, from the lovingly crafted to cutting edge technology, from artisanal jewellers and wood-turners to craft distillers and 3D printers. He wants to find out why so many of us are making, who is buying, and whether this phenomenon is here to stay. Is this just an old arts and crafts movement in hipster clothing, or are we experiencing a profound cultural and technological shift that could remake our cities, our economies and our communities?