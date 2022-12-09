Not Available

Jane Asher brings together a selection of recipes from the nation's favorite television chefs. Whether its cakes, pies, puddings or main courses - this greatest hits of baking is a must watch. With Britain more obsessed than ever with baking, actress and cake expert Jane Asher brings together a selection of recipes from the nation's favourite television chefs, for Best Bakes Ever. Each episode gives baking fans another chance to experience classic dishes from the likes of the James Martin, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, the Hairy Bikers, Raymond Blanc, Nigella Lawson, Tom Kerridge, Lorraine Pascale and Rachel Khoo. There's added insight and appreciation from Jane herself too. Whether its cakes, pies, puddings or main courses - this greatest hits of baking is a must for anyone with a need to knead, and should help inspire even more of us to start getting creative in the kitchen.