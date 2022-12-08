Not Available

The Best Bits is a sharp new comedy series that takes cleverly selected television moments from the week and creates a weekly half hour of comedy havoc. It uses the television content of the moment to create topical comedy about our politicians, our personalities and our latest pre-occupations. With its satirical take on the ridiculous aspects of popular culture. The Best Bits offers New Zealand audiences a chance to laugh at themselves and any of those prominent kiwis who take themselves too seriously . (Source: TV1)