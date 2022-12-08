Best Daym Takeout

Not Available

Daymon Patterson is not your typical food critic. He's a lot of man with a lot of love -- for food and comedy! A certified internet star with tens of millions of views on his "Daym Drops" YouTube channel, this instantly-relatable food lover delivers bite-size commentary with larger-than-life personality on every kind of take-out food imaginable -- not from a table or a bar, but from the place we love eating it best: the driver's seat! In Best Daym Take-Out, he’ll give fans both new and old more access than ever before as he travels the country in search of the best food to-go. Whether he’s describing a chicken wrap as “suuuuuper official!” or mocking a burger for not “having strength,” his patented blend of hilarious and poetic ways to describe each meal will have audiences wanting to get a to-go order for themselves! Best Daym Take-Out celebrates the way we enjoy food most -- from the man who knows it best!