Not Available

Best Friends Whenever

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc.

The series follows Shelby and Cyd, who gain the power to leap forward and backward in time whenever they want – and sometimes when they don’t. Now, the duo experience the twists and turns of friendship as they try to decide between fixing mistakes in the past or catching a glimpse of the future. While aspiring scientist Barry and his trusty assistant, Naldo, try to figure out how to replicate time travel for themselves, Cyd and Shelby use their newfound power to navigate high school, life and Shelby’s mischievous twin brothers, Bret and Chet.

Cast

Landry BenderCyd Ripley
Lauren TaylorShelby Marcus
Gus KampBarry Eisenberg
Benjamin Cole RoyerBret Marcus
Matthew Lewis RoyerChet Marcus
Ricky GarciaNaldo Montoya

View Full Cast >

Images