"Best in Bridal" follows two Illinois-based bridal shops, with two very different approaches, as former friends strive to outwit and out-sell each other in the exciting, and sometimes glamorous, world of bridal retail. Dave Gaffke runs Complete Bridal; a successful salon owned and curated by him and his all-male team. And, down the street lies Shelley’s Bridal Couture, an all-female, more traditional and no nonsense boutique managed by Shelley Murray, Dave's competitor and former boss. With an explosive rivalry between the two shops, viewers will see Dave, Shelley and their teams stop at nothing to be the best in town.