Rookie lawyer Chen Boyun made a promise at an early age that she will work hard in achieving social justice, and not to drop any opportunities to advocate for justice. Experienced lawyer Fang Chang is the exact opposite; he now only pursues cases that require quick fixes and has long stopped investing personal feelings into cases. When Chen Boyun becomes the intern and personal assistant of Fang Cheng, conflicts ensue as they argue for different "best interests".