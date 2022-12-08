Not Available

Best of 3D features 15 individual films, ranging from 4 to 30 minutes and totaling 190 minutes. Thirteen independent film crews and production companies have created their content in South Africa, Namibia, Thailand, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, the USA, UK, Italy, Galapagos, India, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, and the Easter Islands. Some of the films feature cutting-edge technology, such as capturing images at 2,000 frames per second (fps) or under extreme conditions like underwater, or while skydiving. The compilation includes the complete wildlife documentary 'Alligator Kingdom' by EMMY nominated filmmaker Michael Watchulonis as well as two short films by Academy Awards (Oscar) winning animation studio Breakthru Films. Two films are taking the viewer underwater to marvel at the world that lies under the ocean and there are various award-winning other films on this disc (Winners of Short Film Award at the 3D Festival Los Angeles 2011 and 2012) including the beautifully stunning Easter Island Timescapes. Each of the 15 films are produced entirely in stereoscopic (native) 3D for your better viewing experience (no conversion from 2D). More than 3 hours of exciting three-dimensional films of various genres at a reasonable price make this BluRay the perfect 3D starter-kit for your home. Show your friends and family what your new TV can do.