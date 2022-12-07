Best of Europe Italy

Not Available

In this stunning six-disc collection of travelogues, public TV's Rudy Maxa takes you on whirlwind tours encompassing only the "Best of Europe." In "Molto Italiano!" and "Enchanted Italy," you'll spend time in Rome, Tuscany, Florence, the Italian Riviera, and Lake Como, among other unforgettable stops; see, hear, and feel "The Heart of France" beat in Paris, Burgundy, Provence, and elsewhere; tour "London & Beyond," with visits to the English countryside, Brussels, Amsterdam, and more; revel in "Fairy Tale Europe: Germany and Austria," with trips to Berlin, Salzburg, Vienna, Munich, and other locales; and behold "Wondrous Europe" in Copenhagen, Sweden, Oslo, and other scenic destinations. 12 hrs. total. Widescreen; Soundtrack: English.