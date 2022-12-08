Not Available

After seven seasons and more than 100 episodes of Holmes On Homes, Mike Holmes has seen - and fixed - almost everything a house can throw at a family. In this 13 part collection, Best of Holmes On Homes highlights some of the most challenging, head-scratching, heart-wrenching jobs Mike and his crew took on. Whether it's a collection of the scariest basement stories or horror stories from the kitchen, Best of Holmes On Homes offers the best of the worst in home renovations and what Mike had to do to fix them.