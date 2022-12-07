Best Selling Secrets

Not Available

Wong Ka-Nam (Esther Kwan) disappeared to the United States, leaving behind her son and husband in Hong Kong. When her husband dies in an airplane accident looking for her, Wong Ka-Nam's son, Luk Chit (Vin Choi) is taken into the custody of her mother-in-law, Ng Hang (Elaine Jin). After eighteen long years, Wong Ka-Nam wishes to see her son again and returns to Hong Kong. However, she is met with adamant resistance from her mother-in-law, who views Ka-Nam as bad luck, blaming her for the death of her son. Highly protective of her grandson and fearing that Wong Ka-Nam will attempt to take him away, Ka Nam's mother-in-law does everything in her power to keep mother and son apart. However Wong Ka-Nam is ironically assisted by her own son, who befriends her and secures her office job in his advertising agency. Most of story involves comedic and complex dynamics of office and family politics between rivals, friendship and romance within the office and household, while in the midst of Wong Ka-Nam watching over her son.