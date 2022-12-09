Not Available

A 'leftover lady' (refers to unmarried women over the age of 30) meets Song Yi, a talented man for whom she has had a crush on for years. To get closer to Song Yi, Su Man gives up her own promising future just to work with him. Despite her efforts, Lu Licheng, a man with whom she has had several conflicts, becomes her superior. Su Man treats him like a thorn in her side, yet he develops feelings for Su Man due to their interactions. Just when Su Man and Song Yi's relationship gets on the right track, unforeseen events occur as Su Man and Song Yi's past romances slowly surface.