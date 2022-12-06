Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris

Not Available

Five-time Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris is coming to NBC on a new primetime variety series based on the U.K.'s hugely popular "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway." The show will feature comedy sketches, musical numbers, mini game shows, hidden camera pranks on celebrities and appearances by A-list stars. Harris, who has served as an Emmy and Tony Award host and was recently announced as host of the 2015 Academy Awards, will bring his multi-dimensional skills to the forefront of this new hour-long series. Harris recently co-starred in David Fincher’s "Gone Girl," and finished a run on Broadway as the lead in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," for which he won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. For nine seasons he played the role of Barney Stinson on "How I Met Your Mother," for which he received four Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations.