Bethenny Ever After

Not Available

It’s all about brides and babies on Bravo’s newest docu-series Bethenny Getting Married? featuring Real Housewife of New York City star Bethenny Frankel as she prepares for two of life’s biggest milestones – a wedding and a baby – simultaneously. Watch as Bethenny’s life goes into over-drive as she prepares for motherhood and becoming a real “Real Housewife” when she weds fiancé Jason Hoppy, all while juggling her burgeoning career as an author and natural foods chef. Bethenny Getting Married? premieres Thursday, June 10 at 10PM ET/PT.