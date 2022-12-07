A thriller set in Eilat revolving around Shelley Toledano, 32, a policewoman with the Illegal Aliens unit, which is mostly devoted to documenting and following refugees from Africa who infiltrate the city through its border with Egypt. One day her life is turned upside down when the body of the person closest to her is found.
|Magi Azarzar
|Shelly Reguan-Toledano
|Roy Nik
|Roee Motola
|Sasson Gabai
|Uzi Reguan
|Alon Aboutboul
|Hefetz
|Rotem Abuhab
|Karnit Malachi
|Moris Cohen
|Neri
