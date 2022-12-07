Not Available

Betoolot

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Adam Sanderson

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

July August Productions

A thriller set in Eilat revolving around Shelley Toledano, 32, a policewoman with the Illegal Aliens unit, which is mostly devoted to documenting and following refugees from Africa who infiltrate the city through its border with Egypt. One day her life is turned upside down when the body of the person closest to her is found.

Cast

Magi AzarzarShelly Reguan-Toledano
Roy NikRoee Motola
Sasson GabaiUzi Reguan
Alon AboutboulHefetz
Rotem AbuhabKarnit Malachi
Moris CohenNeri

