A chance meeting leads photographer Sara Hadley and Attorney Jack McAllister to an undeniable instant attraction. Sara’s husband Drew is a successful prosecutor with political aspirations. Jack is married to Elaine the daughter of his boss Thacher Karsten. When Karsten's brother-in-law Lou is murdered, all evidence points to Karsten’s son T.J. Jack, the company’s lead council, will have to defend him. For Sara’s prosecutor husband Drew, this is the kind of high-profile murder case that can secure his political future. Just as Sara and Jack’s affair is starting, the lovers will find themselves in an impossible situation–on opposite sides of a murder investigation.