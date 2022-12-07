Better by Design with Richard Seymour and Dick Powell

Not Available

Better by Design presents a uniquely revealing insight into the design process as Richard Seymour and Dick Powell take on nine 'design challenges' to improve everyday products - from the kitchen bin and burglar alarm to the shopping trolley and razor. Produced by leading independent production company, TV6, the programmes reflect Seymour Powell's determination to change manufacturers' perceptions of design from a 'bolt on' after the product has been engineered to an integral part of the process and to improve the design standards of the things we use every day.