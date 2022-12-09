Not Available

When Molly takes on her friend Alice's repeating day burden, she thinks that it will all be hustling mobsters and robbing banks. Though she's not wrong, what Molly can't predict is that even for a life-long party girl, the party just isn't a party if nobody remembers all the fun you've had together. Molly pursues the truth behind the strange affliction that Alice has passed on to her, making her way through neglected gangster wives, gentleman bank tellers and horny antiquarians alike. In the conclusion to this series, Molly finally discovers that she does indeed have Better Things To Do.