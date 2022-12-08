Betty White's Off Their Rockers

Not Available

Ahhh senior citizens: blue-haired, discount card-holding pensioners slowly winding down through their golden years. So sweet, so kind, so... out of control and outrageous?! In the vein of Jackass and Punk'd, comedic sensation Betty White orchestrates a band of fearless senior citizens as they roam the streets pulling shockingly hilarious pranks on the naive younger generation. Delivering comedy in carefully crafted stunts, the results are jaw-droppingly funny candid moments and priceless reactions captured by cameras hidden in strategic locations. And with a fresh and edgy look, there's nothing old-fashioned about this series. The original Belgium version is the winner of the International Rose d'Or Best Program Award. Taking the world by storm, this ratings sensation finally arrives in America and proves that no matter how old you are, you should never act your age.