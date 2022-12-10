Not Available

Between The Sheets

    Critical Role Productions

    Each month, Brian W. Foster sits down with a special guest to take a deep dive into the stories behind the storytellers — all over a handcrafted and carefully curated cocktail. At the end of each episode, Brian will teach you how to make the cocktail featured in the episode, so that you can impress your friends or maybe even just treat yourself. Between the Sheets airs monthly on Mondays at 7pm Pacific at twitch.tv/criticalrole. VOD is available immediately for Critical Role Twitch channel subscribers and available monthly at youtube.com/criticalrole on Wednesdays and via podcast a week later on Mondays.

