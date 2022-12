Not Available

Katrina Warren is an animal behaviorist, family counselor and therapist, who deals with problematic pets and their eccentric owners. From the allegedly paranoid parrot to the hamster with insomnia, Katrina with her indomitable charm and enduring respect for all creatures great and small, strengthens the bond between owners and their pets! Watch the vet from Down Under diagnose strange animal adomalies and see if the pet's companions will heed the doctors order.