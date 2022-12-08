Not Available

Beware the Batman

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DC Entertainment

The series is set during Bruce Wayne's early years as the Batman, following his initial period of battling organized crime. Over the course of the season, he hones his skills with the assistance of his butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Bruce is introduced to Alfred's goddaughter, Tatsu Yamashiro. Tatsu is a martial arts swordsmaster hired to act as Bruce's bodyguard, but also recruited to act as a superhero partner to Batman.

Cast

Kurtwood SmithLieutenant James Gordon
JB BlancAlfred Pennyworth
Anthony RuivivarBatman
Finola HughesLady Shiva
Sumalee MontanoTatsu Yamashiro

View Full Cast >

Images