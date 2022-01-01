Beyoncé: X10 - The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour

Not Available

Multiple Grammy winner, entrepreneur and actress Beyoncé returns to HBO for ‘Beyoncé: X10,' a 10-episode series of concert videos. Starting June 29, a new four-minute segment will debut every Sunday night at 8:55 p.m., immediately before the debut of a new episode of the final season of ‘True Blood' at 9 p.m. The performances were shot live in various cities during her recently completed Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. Performance highlights from the show include "Blow/Cherry," "Drunk in Love," "Ghost (Dance)/Haunted," "Flawless/Yoncé," "Get Me Bodied/Baby Boy/Diva," "Girls," Heaven," "Partition," WDYLM (Why Don't You Love Me?)" and "XO." Beginning April 15, 2013 in Belgrade, Serbia and concluding March 27, 2014 in Lisbon, Portugal, the sold-out Mrs. Carter Show World Tour included 132 concerts in 27 countries and 69 cities. Drawing 1.8 million fans over the six legs of the global tour, it was the highest-grossing female solo tour of 2013.