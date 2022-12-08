Not Available

Beyond is a Canadian paranormal documentary television series produced by Renegade Motion Pictures. It began airing in January 2005 and is currently in its second run. Robin Poitras was the hostess in seasons one and two, and Alannah Myles took on the role for seasons three and four. The show uses interviews from well respected academics such as physicists to practitioners such as shamans. There are eye witness accounts as well for things like orbs, ghosts, evps, alternative healing, etc. Every season of Beyond has a main theme and the last episode of each season is a conclusions episode where they summarize the season and have a round table discussion, which includes the experts and practitioners from the season.