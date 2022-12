Not Available

Yang Zhiqing (Jeanette Aw) has a pair of extraordinary eyes. She can see through someone’s inner world whenever her vision blurred. What is actually on one’s mind appears as a form in her eyes. Zhiqing was unable to accept this strange phenomenon because she could see the inner anguish of people whom she could not help. She suffered a mental breakdown as a result. Desperate, her mother admitted her into a mental asylum to receive treatment.