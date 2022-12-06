Not Available

"Within this hour we will tell you five stories, some real, some fake, you decide. Your call." This weekly series first premired in May 1997. Back then with host, James Brolin. He then left, and Jonathan Frakes, made it very interesting as host there on after. This series has been on and off, with 'burnoffs' that included over 1997/1998, where they just brought it back for one day on friday, which made people confused, because it didn't air the week after that. But again, FOX revived it was brought back for the Summer 2002. Creepy true stories like the boy vanishing in the closet, and false stories, like the dog coming back to life, and the couple struggling with money finds the Gone with the Wind dresses in their closet. Watch "Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction?" on the Sci-Fi Channel every Wednesday at 7:00pm EST. Also check out the Marathon on Wednesday, Oct. 27th starting at 8:00am EST & the Marathon on Friday, November 19th starting at 8:00am EST on the Sci-Fi Chan