Beyond Bizarre is a documentary based television series that was produced in the United States in 1997. The documentary is hosted by Jay Robinson, and stars Clint Catalyst, Charles Gatewood and Mighty Jack (John Hartley). Beyond Bizarre presents footage of unsolved paranormal mysteries. Each episode focuses on a different mystery that can range anywhere from unidentified flying objects, to suspected ghosts, to alien encounters, to just about everything else in between. The show was also broadcast in England and Singapore.