Not Available

Beyond Bizarre

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Beyond Bizarre is a documentary based television series that was produced in the United States in 1997. The documentary is hosted by Jay Robinson, and stars Clint Catalyst, Charles Gatewood and Mighty Jack (John Hartley). Beyond Bizarre presents footage of unsolved paranormal mysteries. Each episode focuses on a different mystery that can range anywhere from unidentified flying objects, to suspected ghosts, to alien encounters, to just about everything else in between. The show was also broadcast in England and Singapore.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images