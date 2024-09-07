Not Available

Beyond Black Beauty

  • Drama

Studio

Leif Films

Young equestrian Jolie Dumont's Olympic dreams are dashed when her mother moves them from Europe to an urban ranch in Baltimore. An angry Jolie wants to escape until she bonds with a spirited horse named Black Beauty. Jolie will learn to embrace her heritage while continuing toward her Olympic-hopeful future and discover the value of family and home.

Cast

Kaya ColemanJolie Dumont
Lisa BerryYvonne Parrish
Sagine SémajusteJanelle Dumont
Akiel JulienAlvin Shipp
Gina JamesRonnie Parrish
Ashton JamesLemond Parrish

