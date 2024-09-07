Beyond Black Beauty

Young equestrian Jolie Dumont's Olympic dreams are dashed when her mother moves them from Europe to an urban ranch in Baltimore. An angry Jolie wants to escape until she bonds with a spirited horse named Black Beauty. Jolie will learn to embrace her heritage while continuing toward her Olympic-hopeful future and discover the value of family and home.
|Kaya Coleman
|Jolie Dumont
|Lisa Berry
|Yvonne Parrish
|Sagine Sémajuste
|Janelle Dumont
|Akiel Julien
|Alvin Shipp
|Gina James
|Ronnie Parrish
|Ashton James
|Lemond Parrish
