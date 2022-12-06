Beyond Boiling Point

Not Available

After wreaking havoc in Ramsay’s Boiling Point, Gordon Ramsay is back! The most temperamental chef in London now has it all. He’s got power, machismo, love, celebrity friends and fame. He’s even become a sex symbol… He was famous for his notorious temper… and he says he’s changed – but has he? In this six-part fly-on-the-wall documentary series, we follow Gordon Ramsay through the most intense year of his life as he copes with his celebrity status and juggles cooking with the ever increasing demands on his time from beyond the kitchen.