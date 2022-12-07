Beyond Survival With Les Stroud

Not Available

After braving some of the most remote locations on Earth alone (filming himself for ``Survivorman''), adventurer Les Stroud continues his survival journey with some newfound friends. He travels to places such as Madagascar and the Kalahari Desert in Africa to learn new survival skills from the few remaining indigenous tribes around the world. Stroud also takes part in rituals and ceremonies and discovers how these various cultures have persevered for thousands of years. As he says, ``Once you have secured the survival of your body, you still have to ensure the survival of your mind and spirit.''